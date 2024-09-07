Blinken spoke with new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andriy Sybiha. The diplomat wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“He is a long-standing partner, and I am confident that we will continue the good work and close cooperation established by his predecessor,” the publication said. Blinken said he looked forward to meeting him in person in the coming weeks.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Kuleba from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, his resignation was supported by 240 deputies. Sybiha was appointed the new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

A source for the publication “Obshchestvennoye” linked Kuleba’s departure to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s dissatisfaction with his work in attracting military aid.