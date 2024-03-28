Dragon's Dogma 2 it is a title full of missions to complete: between main and secondary ones, our Arisen has the possibility of interacting with a very large number of NPCs of all types. One in particular, Captain Brant, will assign us a series of very important missions.

In this guide we will see the correct order in which to tackle Captain Brant's missions in Dragon's Dogma 2 so as not to find ourselves faced with obstacles that are too large for our game progress.

WARNING: as you continue reading you will inevitably encounter spoilers on the content of the missions and locations of Dragon's Dogma 2, continue only with this awareness

The most advantageous completion order

The Captain Brant can be found in the pub next to Shakir's Inn in Vernworth town square. Once you meet him he will assign you his missions.

The missions assigned by the captain at the beginning of our adventure there are three and all three are quite important: our advice is to start with the “Monster Killing” mission, the most useful for quickly leveling up right away. The mini-missions inside can be completed in various orders, we recommend this: kill the goblins in the mine, help Harve's soldiers and, finally, those of Vermund.

Immediately afterwards, the mission that we recommend you tackle is “The stolen throne” and “vocation frustration” (which will allow you to obtain the first useful vocations): complete them both and then move on to the last two missions provided directly by the captain, namely ” The caged magistrate” and “Disa's conspiracy”, which both take place in a limited areapassing first through the optional mission “The Stolen Throne”, useful for gaining experience.

Continue to follow us for new information and guides regarding Dragon's Dogma 2.