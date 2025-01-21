The effects of the Garoé storm are already being noticed in the Peninsula, especially in Andalusia and Extremadura, where the intense rainfall has caused multiple incidents in Huelva, Seville and Cáceres as Roberto Brasero announced over the weekend through social networks: “rains for the west of the Peninsula and the central area starting this Monday.” Likewise, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) also issued warnings in several areas.

Orange warning for rain

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) The orange warning for rain is maintained throughout the province of Huelva for this Tuesday (until midnight Wednesday), with an accumulated precipitation of 90 liters per square meter in twelve hours. On the other hand, this entity maintains the yellow level activated for this Wednesday due to rain in the Sevillian regions of the Sierra Norte and Campiña and in the entire province of Huelva.

Likewise, Aemet has issued warnings for streaks of significant winds in various areas, especially on the coasts of Galicia, the peaks of La Palma and the Gulf of Cádiz. In this last area, the atmospheric situation could favor the formation of waterspouts or tornadoes, unusual phenomena, but which require caution.

Rise in temperatures

Another effect of Garoé will be the increase in temperatures, significantly reducing frost, which will be limited to mountain areas such as the Pyrenees.

In addition, during this afternoon they are expected to rise somewhat more compared to Monday and also causing a rise in the snow level: only snowfall is expected. in high mountain areas since 2000 meters.

For its part, in the Balearic Islands, rains will be scarcewhile in the Canary archipelago some weak rainfall is expected associated with the passage of the front.