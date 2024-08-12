The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games took place last Sunday, August 11. Throughout the competition, Colombia obtained 14 diplomas and four medals, but what does that mean?

The first athlete to obtain an Olympic diploma for Colombia was Queen Saray Villegas In BMX Freestyle, too Christian Ortega and Kevin Quintero in track cycling, Angie Valdés in boxing, Lorena Arenas in athletics, Angel Hernandez in artistic gymnastics, among others.

These minutes highlight the performance of the athletes who, although they did not reach the podium to obtain a medal, demonstrated a high competitive level.

Olympic diplomas aim to highlight the merit of athletes and show that they are among the best in the world. They also promote the spirit of participation, personal improvement and, above all, the honor of competing in sporting events.

Although in some countries they give monetary compensation to athletes who obtain an Olympic diploma, Colombia is on the list of countries that do not offer an award to their athletes for this merit.

Other countries such as Ecuador, whose president is Daniel Noboa, announced that for 2024 its representatives will receive a stimulus of $500,000 dollars divided among the 40 participants in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Each of them received $12,500 dollars, around 50 million pesos, even if he doesn’t win a medalwhile those who made it to the podium would earn between $100,000 and $150,000 dollars.

In addition, it was revealed that not all countries give a monetary incentive after participating in the games, some receive financial support years before. This was revealed by athlete Carlos Mario Oquendo in 2012.

“Come on, in your country how much do they pay you for your medal?” he asked an athlete from New Zealand. “How come, in your country they give you money for the medal? They tell us, look, this is your money for your entire process and that’s it, when I get my medal they say thank you, not the other way around,” Oquendo recalled during an interview on MecaTV.

Who were the Colombians who won an Olympic diploma?

Queen Saray Villegas: BMX Freestyle Angie Valdés: Boxing – 60 Kg. Colombian National Team: Women’s Soccer Mateo Carmona: BMX Racing Lorena Arenas: Athletics – Race Walking Ingrit Valencia: Boxing – 50 Kg. Jenny Arias: Boxing – 54 Kg. Angel Hernandez: Artistic Gymnastics – Trampoline Luis Felipe Uribe: 3m diving swimming. Luis Javier Mosquera: Weightlifting – 73 Kg. Valeria Araujo: Athletics – Heptathlon Martha Bayona: Track Cycling – Speed Flor Denis Ruiz: Athletics – Javelin Throw Cristian Ortega: Track cycling – Keirin

