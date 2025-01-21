Carlos Alcaraz thought up a little mean thing before the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The two waited in the hallway for the cue to march into the Rod Laver Arena; Then Alcaraz turned to Djokovic and held out his right fist. Djokovic, who had stared straight ahead and probably manifested his inner wolf, looked puzzled at his rival’s cheerful smile and his invitation to greet – but what should he do? Deny him and convey grumpy nervousness? It didn’t work, and of course Djokovic is also a gentleman. So it came to this Fist Bumpand then Alcaraz literally bounced towards the entrance – the first of the two. Another detail: Usually the higher seed comes onto the court second and has his team in the corner on the entrance side. Alcaraz gave both privileges to the ten-time Australian Open winner.