What’s new behind the wheel

The British Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at Silverstone, is obviously special for almost the entire grid of the Circus and for all those teams that have their operational base in England. Among these there is also the Red Bullwho to celebrate the English race and his 20 years of honourable service in F1 has also decided to use a special livery.

The RB20 livery will not be the only new feature of the weekend for the Milton Keynes team. In fact, in Friday’s FP1 the team will field one of its reserve drivers, the French-Algerian Isaac Hadjarwho is competing with good results this year in the F2 championship.

Seeking attention

Hadjar, as officially confirmed by the world champion team, will drive the car normally assigned to Sergio Perezthus directly confronting Max Verstappen on the track. The 2004-born driver is part of the Red Bull youth program and obviously has the ambition to carve out a place in the sun in the galaxy of the Austrian stablealthough in the pecking order he remains behind New Zealander Liam Lawson, who will probably be a starter for Racing Bulls next year in place of Daniel Ricciardo.