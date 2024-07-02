Service Xbox Game Pass is expanding once again starting this week. Titles like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Neon White will be part of this platform during the first days of July. In this way, All Microsoft console and PC users can enjoy a new selection of titles that they can’t miss.

Starting tomorrow, July 3, Xbox Game Pass will receive a new selection of games. Here is the complete list:

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 3

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 3

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 9

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 9

Neon White (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 11

Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 16

Flock (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 16

However, it is not all good news, since as of July 15, Xbox Game Pass will also say goodbye to a new selection of games. Remember, you can get these titles in the Microsoft Store with a 20% discount, so you can continue with your adventures.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console and PC)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console and PC)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

TOEM (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console and PC)

Without a doubt, a selection that, although it lacks big names, It is still a pity that they are no longer present for all users of this service.. In related topics, Xbox Game Pass is coming to Amazon Fire TV. Likewise, Xbox Series S is revealed The Chavo of 8.

Author’s Note:

This is a decent selection, but nothing to write home about. Journey to the Savage Planet, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Neon White These are the most striking titles on this occasion, and something that all users of this service cannot afford to miss.

Via: Xbox