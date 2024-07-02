A man will be tried in Tomsk for an attempted murder committed 13 years ago

A man who attempted to kill his friend 13 years ago will be tried in Tomsk. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Tomsk Oblast.

According to the investigation, in January 2011, the suspect was in a club in Seversk with a friend. There, the men had a fight and the suspect decided to kill his friend. To do this, he put the muzzle of a traumatic pistol “Osa” to his friend’s head and pulled the trigger twice, but the pistol misfired and the victim actively resisted the attacker.

A month later, the detainee persuaded two friends to kidnap a man. Dressed as police officers, simulating an arrest with the use of firearms, they forcibly put the victim in a car and took him to a garage. There, the kidnapped man was beaten, tortured, and forced to sign two loan agreements and two promissory notes for a total of 15 million rubles. After the victim signed the documents, one of the kidnappers strangled him.

According to law enforcement officials, after committing these crimes, the defendant left the Tomsk region, and his whereabouts have not been established. Two of his accomplices have already been convicted. In April 2024, the perpetrator was detained in Novosibirsk.

A criminal case has been opened against him under the article on attempted murder and kidnapping of a person, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy with the use of violence. The defendant is currently in custody. During the investigation, he did not admit his guilt. The case materials have been submitted to the court.

