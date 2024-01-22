The Colombian League 2024 It is just beginning and the 20 first division teams will try to do their best to be protagonists this season. Furthermore, depending on the competitiveness, the tournament can become one of the best in the world.

However, the irregularity of the teams in recent years and the game system that allows anyone to be champion after qualifying within the eight best in a regular phase, makes it exciting, but could also be decisive in being judged at the level international.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced the ranking of the best leagues in the world in 2023 and the BetPlay League was left out of the top 10.

According to the statistical site, The League is in position number 11 worldwide, while in South America it occupies third place, being surpassed by Brazil which is second and Argentina tenth.

On the other hand, the Italian Serie A It is the best league in the world, second English Premier League and the top 3 closes it Spanish LaLiga.

Ramking of the best leagues in the world, according to the IFFHS

Italy: 1619.5

England: 1567

Spain: 1447

Brazil: 1290.5

Germany: 1282.75

France: 1143.25

Portugal: 1097

Netherlands: 1049.75

Belgium: 1004.75

Argentina: 966.5

Colombia: 877.5

