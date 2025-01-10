Starting this Monday, January 13, the plan will begin to operate. Renfe for reinforce the service of line C-5 of Cercanías that will make available to users 42,240 more train seats as an alternative to the lower capacity that the A-5 highway once, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, the construction works begin burial of the Madrid City Council. The passing frequencies of the trains will be greater than the hours that coincide with the work and study trips.

The service will increase by 20.99% with respect to the normal operation of a line that runs between Móstoles-El Soto and Atocha and from there again to the south, towards Humanes and in its first section it largely corresponds to the route taken by the highway, which as of January 15 will see its lanes reduced by half.

According to Renfe’s plan for the offer of the C-5 in both directions between Móstoles-El Soto and Atocha, the frequency of trains passing through rush hour It will be four minutes, between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. a.m. In this time slot, there are normally 49 services and starting Monday there will be 60, so the Available places will increase from 37,632 to 46,080That is, 8,448 more passengers will be able to travel.

At semi-peak hoursthe frequency will be reduced to 6 minutes. In this category is the time slot that goes from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.in which the number of circulations will go from 33 to 40 and the number of seats from 25,344 to 30,720 and the section of 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the one that experiences the greatest increase of the service, because Renfe foresees that there will be 13 more circulations than in normal conditions – from 27 to 40 – and 9,984 more seats, a total of 30,720 compared to the 20,736 that have been offered until now.

At off-peak hours, the rest of the day, The frequency of train passage will be 10 minutes and Renfe has also increased circulation and, with it, train seats. If there were now 153 services, during the time that the underground works on the A-5 last there will be 317 and the seats will increase by 18,432, going from 117,504 seats to 135,936 as of Monday.