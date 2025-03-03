The Madrid audience supports the investigation against Ayuso’s couple for their relationship with Quirón

The Provincial Court of Madrid has decided to guarantee that the investigation against the couple of Isabel Díaz Ayuso expanded to its commercial relationship with the Quirón health group. The judges have rejected the appeal of Alberto González Amador against the opening of a separate piece: “The economic and legal operations made may or may not have the scope that is reviewed, but to the conclusion that corresponds must be reached after the corresponding open investigation,” they explain.

Last October, Immaculate Judge Iglesias opened a separate piece to investigate the possible new crimes committed by Alberto González Amador, which would be collected in the fiscal inspection that was made for two years. Just in time to avoid a pact with the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Advocacy, the popular accusation, which exercises PSOE and more Madrid, presented on June 24 a letter requesting the expansion of the investigation. The magistrate at first rejected to do it, but after a resource presented to her by the matches, she reconsidered and opened a separate piece, although not for all the crimes that appreciated popular accusations.

Against that decision to expand the investigation to a separate piece, González Amador’s defense appealed to the Criminal Chamber. And it has been its third section in charge of resolving. The Prosecutor’s Office, who until last month supported an agreement with González Amador, proposed by this, to be sentenced to eight months in jail and a fine that would prevent entry into prison, changed his mind by having to mandatory over the appeal of the investigation against the expansion of the investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office now appreciates a possible crime of corruption in business and asks that this and an extension of the fiscal crime be investigated.

The separate piece would allow to enter fully into the relationship between González Amador and the Quirón Group, the largest contractor of the Community of Madrid in Health. The Public Ministry appreciates indications of the undercover payment of a “commission” of half a million euros by González Amador to the wife of the president of Quirón Prevention, a company belonging to the giant of private health that receives hundreds of millions of public contracts from the Community of Madrid each year. The prosecutor includes the term “bribe” in his brief.

“The defense has not given any explanation of why the investigated González Amador paid half a million euros to the wife of Fernando Camino Maculet, president of Quirón Prevention, for a company that lacked value, as detail by the report of the Tax Agency,” collects the letter, to which Eldiario.es has had access. Alberto González Amador paid half a million euros to Fernando Camino, president of Quirón Prevention, his main client in recent years, to acquire an SME that was in the name of the wife of the Executive and who had no employees, or almost active, and who barely invoiced 30,000 euros per year, according to this newspaper in March 2024.

There is the circumstance that this operation occurred in 2020, shortly after, in the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ayuso couple charged almost two million in commissions through the sale of masks for Mape, a Galician signature of which the director of Quirón had been appointed advisor months before. The popular accusations asked the judge of the case to investigate whether to pay an excessive price for a company that was not worth such money was the form that González Amador found to pay his part of the commission of the masks to Fernando Camino, the director of Quirón and advisor to Mape.

At the end of 2020, González Amador’s main company, Maxwell Cremona, bought another company, which until then was called Circle Beauty SL and was dedicated to the sale of cosmetic products. After its purchase, the company was renamed Masterman & Whitaker and, a few months later, without having a single employee, managed to work for chiron prevention for the “expansion in Latin America” ​​and the “development and implementation of the Joint Commission International”.

But that month of December 2021 began another corporate movement that hides a new attempt to benefit fiscally, according to the Treasury and the Prosecutor’s Office. The company “Screen” and the main company of González Amador signed a contract to partially transfer the advice contract for Quirón. Only 24 hours later, in addition, that main company transmitted all the participations of the company “screen” to González Amador himself. From that moment, therefore, Ayuso’s couple became a single partner and administrator of both companies, “being able to freely dispose of the funds of both.”

The first suspicion is that, in reality, González Amador was the one who worked for Quirón and perpetrated a “relative simulation” of the services provided by playing with his two companies. At the fiscal level, at that time, the operation had no practical effects, since both societies pay the same. But, according to the Tax Agency, the objective would also be to generate fictitious expenses in the screen company to, in future years, “cause some negative tax bases pending compensation.”

The use of screen companies or instrumental companies to pay less to the Treasury is something that the Tax Agency and the courts continuously examine, both from the fiscal point of view and from the criminal point of view. By contentious-administrative or criminal, as is this second case. So far from the fiscal crime that González Amador is formally accused.

The result of the operation were more false invoices. Masterman, the company “Screen”, issued an invoice to Maxwell, the main company, for 600,000 euros for its services. Previously, Masterman had only charged 327,000 euros of chiron. “This would be generated in Masterman, artificially and unjustified, some negative tax bases for future exercises in favor of said commercial,” the administration settled.

The popular accusation presented on June 24, on the same day in which González Amador intended to close an agreement of conformity and recognize the two fiscal crimes and the falsification of documents, a letter in which he requested to expand the investigation.