The evidence They abound and are in the eyes of everyone.

The truth is that they do not see that evidence, only those who refuse to see it.

And both the state and municipal governments of Morena, as well as the federal government, are open allies of the main criminal cartels that operate in Mexico.

But if you doubt it, let's go straight to the facts, to the hard data.

1.- Last Sunday, during the greatest spectacle in the world, the American football final in the United States – the Super Bowl – the favorite snack of millions of fans in that country was the avocadoa fruit that is massively consumed year after year.

On this occasion, it is estimated that almost 150,000 tons of the fruit – something like 54 million avocados – were exported from Mexico to the United States, a business that represents the not inconsiderable sum of 3.3 billion dollars annually.

But it turns out that almost 30% of the business – almost 100 billion dollars – is in the hands of the Jalisco Cartel, which threatens, extorts and kills the avocado growers of Michoacán who refuse to pay the “quota” or “floor.” ”.

And what do the municipal and state governments of Michoacán do in the face of such criminal deployment?

They do nothing, since the three levels of government – municipal, state and federal – maintain a code of complicity with the Jalisco Cartel.

And if you doubt it, this is what the creator of the Michoacán self-defense groups, Hipólito Mora, said – in June 2023 – days before being murdered: “The truth is that the government has all the information about what organized crime is doing. in Michoacán What's happening? Why don't they stop them? Because they need them for the next election.” (End of quote)

Therefore, it is no coincidence that Republican legislators have presented a bill that – if approved in the United States Congress – would force their government to “exterminate” the Jalisco New Generation Cartel; criminal group that also brings votes to the polls in favor of Morena

2.- In its edition of February 9, 2024, the Culiacán newspaper Debate revealed that the State Public Security Council had detected that in Mazatlán criminal gangs went so far as to charge users for electricity service. Yes, that size.

This is how the newspaper explains it in the first lines of the main article of that date: “Organized crime begins to charge the citizens of Sinaloa for public services, using the same infrastructure of federal agencies, warned the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya” . (End of quote)

Despite the seriousness of the matter, the news did not merit a single comment from López Obrador, nor any reaction from the federal Security Secretariat and, in the extreme of “valemadrismo”, it did not merit the front page in any of the newspapers of the call. National Press.

The most curious thing about the matter is that Rocha Moya came to the state government of Sinaloa with the support of the dominant criminal groups in the entity, the same ones that seem to have begun to receive their political support in kind.

3.- The state of Zacatecas is no man's land. Therefore, there is no government, there is no authority and there is no governability, to the extent that in the last 10 days two members of the Monreal family have been murdered; a brother-in-law and nephew of Governor David Monreal and Senator Ricardo Monreal.

The truth is that Zacatecas is in the hands of organized crime and has been like this since the state executive, David Monreal, arrived; imposed as governor by the criminal groups that dominate the entity.

For that reason – because he owes his votes to organized crime – David Monreal refused to promise that he would fight crime and, instead, entrusted his government “to the will of God.” Today criminals take the lives of family members and no one says anything; neither the president, nor the state government, nor the Senate, nor the Sedena and even less the Navy. Total complicity.

4.- The state of Guerrero is on the same route as a state “narco-government.” It turns out that the “puppet governor” Evelyn Salgado no longer lives in the state, since she left the place to the criminal mafias that control more economic activities every day.

In Guerrero all productive activities are in the hands of crime; food, transportation, tourism, public services, gasoline sales, water sales, beer sales and… everything. And what do they say in the Palace about that “narco-state.” Silence of complicity.

5.- Morelos is the same. Last weekend, on a visit by López Obrador to the state, the crowd booed Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco. The president immediately defended the useless president, who has appeared in numerous images in meetings with organized crime bosses.

And if you doubt it, the day after the presidential visit to Morelos, more than 25 banners from different criminal groups vying for the state appeared in the main municipalities of the entity. And silence in the Palace.

6.- But where the assault by organized crime is most evident is in Claudia Sheinbaum's presidential campaign. In recent days, for example, a photograph of Claudia with the governor of San Luis Potosí, named Ricardo Gallardo, who was imprisoned for his links with organized crime and designated by AMLO himself as a “mafiosillo,” became a trend. .

7.- Also in recent days, Latinus announced the diversion of public resources by Rigoberto Salgado, Claudia's electoral operator and Secretary of Welfare in his government.

But what Latinus did not say is that “Rigo” Salgado is the head of the Tláhuac Cartel and that for years he was lieutenant of the criminal nicknamed “El Ojos”, who founded that Cartel during the AMLO government in Mexico City.

8.- This is the same criminal group that controls the sale of drinking water in Iztapalapa and Tlalpan; the same group that protects motorist robbers and thieves throughout the country's capital. And, if that were not enough, Rigoberto Salgado and his brothers – known as “Los R” – today coordinate Clara Brugada's territorial campaign.

9.- The southeast of the country is another hell and the state of Tabasco stands out, where violence is increasing due to the fight of criminal gangs. It is not new that the former governor and former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto, maintained links with drug traffickers.

But just early last Sunday, a man shot and killed three young people in the middle of a fight in a well-known bar in Villahermosa. One of the murdered young men maintained political ties with the family of Adán Augusto.

The above is only a minimal part of the links of the Morena party, its governments and candidates, with organized crime.

And if the complicity with the criminal mafias is of that size, you can already imagine the electoral complicity next June.

At the time.

More from the same author: