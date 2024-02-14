The Venezuelan court ordered the preventive detention of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel last Friday (9) for allegedly being linked to a conspiracy to assassinate the dictator Nicolás Maduro and other authorities, one of his officers confirmed this Tuesday (13). lawyers, jurist José González Tagaruco, after criticizing the regime he remained incommunicado for more than 100 hours.

According to him, the president of the NGO Controle Cidadão is being held at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in El Helicoide, Caracas, considered the most severe prison in the country. Prisoners who managed to leave the prison center report that the place has an entire torture apparatus set up by State forces.

The defense also confirmed the preventive detention of Alejandro José González Canales, a former companion of the activist, whose detention center is the headquarters of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim).

González Tagaruco stated that Miranda Díaz San Miguel, daughter of Rocío; Miguel Ángel and Alberto San Miguel, brothers, and Víctor Díaz Paruta, Miranda's father, also detained, were released with “a ban on leaving the country” and “from making statements to the media”.

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, confirmed this Wednesday (14) that San Miguel was presented on Monday night before the Second Court Against Terrorism, and that the Public Ministry requested a deprivation of liberty measure for she for “alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association”.

He also highlighted that the preventive detention of González Canales was requested for the alleged crime of revealing political and military secrets relating to the nation's security, obstruction of the administration of justice and association.

Saab said that both the activist and her five family members appear to be “allegedly involved” in the conspiratorial plot called “white bracelet”, whose objective was “to attack the life of the dictator Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials of the regime”.

In the last few hours, the UN Independent International Mission to Venezuela, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and Amnesty International, as well as hundreds of local NGOs, expressed their concern about San Miguel's detention and asked the Venezuelan dictatorship to respect for your rights.

US responds to arrest

The United States said on Tuesday (13) that it is “deeply concerned” about the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel and called on the Maduro regime to comply with agreements to improve democracy in the country.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby told EFE agency that the White House is closely monitoring the case of the activist, who was detained by Venezuelan security forces as she tried to board a flight from Caracas to Miami with her daughter.

“We are deeply concerned about this. Mr. Maduro needs to honor the commitments he has made about how he will treat civil society, activists, opposition parties and even members of Venezuelan society who want to run for office. He needs to honor these commitments,” said the spokesperson.

Kirby declined to speculate on how the country might respond to Rocío's detention and other actions by the Caracas regime, such as the disqualification of political leaders, including opposition leader María Corina Machado, from holding public office.

After the White House's demonstration, the Venezuelan Public Ministry accused countries of carrying out a “ferocious international campaign” against the Judiciary. “We denounce a fierce campaign coming from abroad against the judicial system and the Venezuelan State by the same sectors that have always despised democratic institutions (…) and supported, at the same time, assassination attempts and coups against Venezuela,” said the prosecutor -general, Tarek William Saab, in a statement published on his account on the social network X.

Furthermore, Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, stated that Washington “protects and shelters perpetrators of acts of terrorism and interventionism”, crimes for which the activist is accused. “Today the US government is protecting and supporting terrorists, who have confessed to their crimes and the orders they received to harm our people. They are accomplices to the intellectual and material authors of the acts of terrorism and interventionism against Venezuela,” said Gil.

The Venezuelan chancellor stated that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) “have conspired from Miami and Colombia, together with Venezuelan far-right opponents, to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro and other government officials”, as reported by the Venezuelan Public Ministry at the end of January.