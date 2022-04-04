“Morbius” is the movie of the moment. Despite the bad reviews, it is leading the North American box office, and Jared Leto I couldn’t be more excited with the results. The success of it can be attributed to the direction, special effects and the work of the protagonist.

As we have seen, Dr. Michael Morbius suffers from a strange blood disease. While trying to heal himself, he becomes infected with a form of vampirism. A role that the actor has taken very seriously, according to recent statements by the director daniel espinosa.

“Someone told me that Jared Leto was so committed to playing Michael Morbius that even when he had to go to the bathroom he used his crutches and limped slowly to get to the bathroom,” questioned the Uproxx interviewer, and the filmmaker’s response could not be more overwhelming.

For Espinosa, Leto’s method performance is completely valid. “It’s what he thinks, what he believes, that somehow the pain of those movements — even when he was playing the normal Michael Morbius — was something that he needed, because he’s had this pain all his life,” he explained.

“I think they all have these traits. If you want a completely normal person who only does things you understand, then you’re in the wrong business. Because what is different is what makes them work”, continued the filmmaker.

A filming with more realism than expected

Previously, Espinosa confessed to Variety that working with Leto was intimidating and scary: “I was scared for him. He really commits. You have to be careful with that. I could feel the crew back off. It was a bit creepy.”