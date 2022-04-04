The mayor of the village of Motyzhyn, Olga Sukhenko, was “unfortunately killed by the Russians during her imprisonment”. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed this. The bodies of the mayor, her husband Igor and her son Alexander were found with their hands tied in a shallow grave.. The three had been kidnapped by the Russians on 23 March. “This is a war crime,” Vereshchuk said in a speech about Sukhenko’s murder. “The guilty will inevitably be punished according to international humanitarian law”.

Read also

Tetiana Semenova, head of the Kiev regional council, told Ukrainian media that the 50-year-old, her 55-year-old husband, and their 25-year-old son had been captured by Russian troops after a local Moscow collaborator revealed their location. “They only wanted to take Olga, but her husband insisted that he would go with her and after six hours, they also took her son away,” Semenova said.