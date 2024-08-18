Always growing

The market is good for ‘Morbido’. In the weekend that saw the announcement of his official move next year to the VR46 teamunder the guidance of his historic ‘mentor’ Valentino Rossi, Franco Morbidelli had one of the best Sprint races of his season in Austriafinishing sixth under the checkered flag with a result that also leaves room for some regrets.

It’s about the fourth points finish for Morbidelli in the last five Saturday races and the hope is to continue this streak of positive results also on Sunday, where from Mugello onwards the standard-bearer of the Prima-Pramac team has always finished in the top 10.

The contact with Bastianini

“It was a good day and in the Sprint I was really competitive – commented the Italian-Brazilian centaur – managing to fight even for fourth position”. The turning point of the race, negative for the 2020 MotoGP vice-champion, was the overtaken by Enea Bastianiniwith the addition of a ‘touch’.

“After the contact with Enea, I wasn’t able to improve as much as I would have liked, even if it’s still a good result. In qualifying I made a mistake, otherwise I could have started fifthbut I had the speed that allowed me to improve during the Sprint. Hopefully we can have a good race tomorrow”Morbidelli concluded.