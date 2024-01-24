The recent revelation of the 2024 Oscar nominees has shaken the world of cinema, leading fans to wonder where we can see these masterpieces. This year's list includes essential titles such as 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Maestro' and 'Poor Things', each standing out for their unique narrative and cinematic excellence. With a display of talent in each category, these films have captured the attention not only of critics, but also of global audiences.

For movie enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in these cinematic experiences, there are a variety of options available, from streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max and Google Play to screenings in select theaters. These alternatives guarantee that you can enjoy the films nominated for the Oscar 2024 from the comfort of your home.

Where to see the films nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars nominated 10 productions in the best film category, of which the following can be seen online in streaming:

'Oppenheimer'

Tape 'Oppenheimer', with its impressive 13 nominations, is one of this season's standouts. This historical thriller, which explores the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, is available for rent and purchase on digital platforms such as iTunes and Google Play. Starting February 16 of this year, we will be able to see it on the Peacock platform.

'Barbie'

'Barbie' is the bold and contemporary adaptation of the iconic toy that has surprised audiences and critics, as it earned 8 nominations at the 2024 Oscars. This film can currently be enjoyed on HBO Max.

'Poor Things'

The comedy 'Poor Things' has 11 nominations for the 2024 Oscars, and promises to be one of the big surprises at the cinematic evening taking place on March 10 of this year. The film stars Emma Stone as the protagonist and Yorgos Lanthimos as the director. YesIt will premiere in theaters in Peru, Mexico and Latin America this Thursday, January 25.

Dr. Goodwin revives a woman named Bella Baxter with the help of a baby's brain. Photo: Universal

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'The Flower Moon Killers' by its name in Spanish is the masterpiece of acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. It has 10 nominations for the 2024 Oscars and today you can see it through Apple TV+.

Where to watch 'The Holdovers', 'Maestro', 'American Fiction' and more nominated for the 2024 Oscar?

The other productions nominated for the 2024 Oscar in the best film category and that can be streamed from your home are

'Master' (Netflix)

'American Fiction' (US cinemas)

'Anatomy of a Fall' (iTunes/Google Play/Cines de México: from January 25)

'The Holdovers' (iTunes/Google Play/Cines de México)

'Past Live' (iTunes/Google Play)

'The Zone of Interest' (US cinemas).