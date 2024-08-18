Hollow Knight: Silksong it’s a game that fans have high expectations for but that has been making us wait for many years, the last few years with almost total radar silence from the developers. There will be news on the occasion of an important showcase like the Gamescom 2024 and Opening Night Live?

In this regard, an official response has arrived from Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of the opening night of the Cologne festival, which unfortunately leaves no room for interpretation. Hollow Knight: Silksong will not be present at the eventwith Team Cherry “still cooking”, as we can read in the post below, accompanied by an image showing the protagonist dressed as a clown, a meme that has become recurring among fans to joke about the game’s long development times and the lack of certainty about the release date.