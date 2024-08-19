Morata “devastated” by separation from Alice Campello

Alvaro Morata spoke about his separation from his wife Alice Campello, revealing the reasons that led to the breakup, announced by both on social media several days ago.

Interviewed by Javier de Hoyos for the Spanish television De Corazón, the AC Milan footballer said he was “devastated” by the end of his relationship with the woman he calls “the most important woman in my life”.

“I am very clear, the relationship is over. We have a very good relationship for the well-being of our four children, although there is no going back,” said the Spanish striker.

Morata then added: “I am devastated, but I guarantee that I have never been unfaithful to her, she is the most important woman in my life.”

The footballer then reveals that the straw that broke the camel’s back was his move to Milan: “Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want another move.”

The decision to separate was made by mutual agreement: “We were both clear that we preferred to end the marriage and start over from there.”