Morata-Campello breakup, the indiscretion: “It was Alice who left him”

The news of the breakup between Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello took everyone by surprise: the couple, in fact, seemed more in love than ever at least until a few weeks ago.

But what happened then? Journalist Gabriele Parpiglia reconstructed the couple’s last months on social media, revealing that it was Alice Campello who left Alvaro Morata.

According to Parpiglia, “the fairy tale ends when months ago the irreparable arguments begin, one after the other. Misunderstandings. The distance. A strong moment of stress experienced by the footballer. Very strong. Then those words that no longer meet. Finally, Alice’s choice and the joint announcement of the breakup and the request for respect and silence for both. One thing must be emphasized, however: there is no third person.”

“There is no third wheel. There was no betrayal (at least for now this is the official version and Alice doesn’t even want to think about something like that, ed.). Today there is only suffering on both sides, both for the one who leaves and for the one who is left. And we can say this, we can say it with certainty”.

More than Totti and Blasi. More than Fedez and Ferragni. Beyond imagination but be careful not… unexpected. At least for the two of them away from social media. The story between the new Milan footballer Alvaro ends with a long trail of pain

Morata and his wife Alice Campello.… pic.twitter.com/ZVNfJcwNlc — Gabriele Parpiglia (@Parpiglia) August 12, 2024

And to a follower who wrote, “Parpiglia seems to say that the choice of separation is Alice’s. I see it as hard,” the journalist responded on social media: “It doesn’t seem like it. I say it, I know, I can’t add anything else because I gave my word.”