CAPCOM continues with the trailers for the weapons of MONSTER HUNTER WILDand today shows us the Long Swordthe Loaded Blade and the Hammer. The Long Sword It is perfect for anyone who prefers to counterattack the enemy’s moves, filling the Spirit Bar we will also be able to enhance its capabilities. Thanks to its unique characteristics, the Loaded Blade offers several possibilities to players, who can choose whether to use it as a sword, a shield or an axe. Last but not least, the Hammer It will allow us to easily stun the opponent thanks to its incredible power.

I remind you that if you missed them you can find the trailers for the Broadswordfor the Heavy Crossbow, Insect Falchion, Rifle-lance and for the Hunting HornEnjoy!

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS – Long Sword

Loaded Blade

Hammer

Source: CAPCOM