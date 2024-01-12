Criminals are increasingly reselling rented or leased cars with false papers. Last year, the police received almost 1,300 reports of embezzlement, as this form of crime is called. In 2016, this was still 450. This was reported by the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence and Expertise Center (LIV) on Friday based on police figures.
