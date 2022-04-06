Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), granted the requests of the Federal Police (PF) and extended two investigations that affect President Jair Bolsonaro (PL): the investigation of digital militias and what determines whether the head of the Executive committed a crime by linking the vaccine against covid-19 to the AIDS virus.

In orders published this Wednesday, 6th, the minister said that he considered the “need to continue the investigations” and the “existence of investigations in progress”.

The digital militias inquiry gained another 90 days and the investigation into the president’s false statement was extended by 60 days.

Survey of digital militias

Opened in July last year, the investigation of digital militias was born out of another investigation front against Bolsonarista allies and supporters: the investigation of anti-democratic acts. At the time, the case had to be shelved by determination of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Before closing it, however, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, as rapporteur, authorized the exchange of evidence and ordered the tracking of what he called a “criminal organization”.

The president began to be formally investigated in February. So far, the PF has accused the “orchestrated action” of government allies and supporters to promote fake news and attacks against adversaries and institutions, even using the structure of the so-called “hate office”. In relation to the president, the investigators pointed out “similarity in the way of acting” and “adherence to the scope described in the criminal hypothesis”.

live survey

Among the pending issues of the investigation is obtaining the entirety of the live broadcast in which the president released, in October of last year, the false information about the vaccine. Social media removed the video.

In his decision, Moraes authorized the PF to notify Google Brasil to present, within ten days, the full copy of the president’s live. platform had already been searched, but it still did not respond if the recording was kept in its database.

In the last communication to the STF, last week, the federal delegate Lorena Lima Nascimento also informed that she awaits a response to a request for information directed to the Department of Health and Social Assistance of the United Kingdom. This is because, according to Bolsonaro, people in the region would be “developing the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome”. [aids]” after complete immunization against the new coronavirus. The delegate wants to know if the information was disclosed on official websites. Scientists around the world have already denied the claim, which was published on an English website known for spreading conspiracy theories.

Another letter was sent to the US-based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to see if the institution has published any research concluding that mask use is associated with the development of secondary bacterial pneumonia. In the same live, Bolsonaro said, citing an alleged study attributed to Anthony Fauci, an immunologist linked to the NIAID, that “most victims of the Spanish flu did not die from the Spanish flu, but from bacterial pneumonia caused by wearing a mask”.

The inquiry was opened by a representation of Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), who was president of the Covid CPI and attributed to Bolsonaro the crimes of epidemic crime, violation of preventive health measure and incitement to crime.

