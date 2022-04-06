Those who follow Bundesliga assiduously they knew that they could get their hands on the bayern from Nagelsmann. It was put to the test by teams as modest as the Bochum or the Hoffenheimbut it was the Villarreal from Emery the one who cruelly uncovered the shortcomings that Bayern had and continues to have post flick. Emery’s were better at everything. In football, in personality and, above all, in defense. How much damage did the marches of Praise and Boateng in a defense that in no way supports such an offensive and, at the same time, risky bet as Nagelsmann wishes.

The face of the coach of the Munich was a poem. And it was no wonder. Knowing that he inherited a team that worked like a charm thanks to the work of his predecessor, the current German coach Flick, Nagelsmann wanted to impose his stamp by force and in The ceramic it turned out that he was wrong. He does not dominate his Bayern. He doesn’t harass. And he suffers the insufferable behind. What happens is that in a Bundesliga in which his main rival is the worst Dortmund of recent times continues to win. On Champions and against a team that does want (and knows how) to play football like Villarreal, you can see the limping foot. The beast is dying in Champions. And the one pointed out is Nagelsmann.