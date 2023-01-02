The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, was one of the most applauded authorities this Sunday (1st.Jan.2023), the day of the president’s inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

During the afternoon, just before the inauguration of the 37 ministers of the new government, Moraes received a standing ovation from a significant part of the guests present at the Main Hall of the Planalto Palace, where the ceremony was held. In addition to the STF minister, the PT also applauded the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and the former president of Uruguay Pepe Mujica.

Later, at the cocktail offered at the Itamaraty, Moraes spent hours attending to requests from selfies and being greeted. It was even suggested to the Supreme Court minister that he run for president. He also heard from guests that he “saved The democracy”.

Watch the moment when Moraes is greeted (32s):