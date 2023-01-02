The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) ended its commitments on the 1st day of its mandate with a speech to supporters at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. This Sunday (Jan 1, 2022) he participated in the Festival of the Future, a show organized by the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, to celebrate her husband’s inauguration.

The petista arrived at the place at 23h. In an 8-minute speech, he defended diversity, the equalization of salaries for men and women, thanked the woman for organizing the event and defended the use of the color red by militancy. “I’m going up the ramp to show that this country can be fixed”, he declared. Finally, he kissed Janja and joked with the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the second lady, Lu Alckmin: “Hey Geraldo, do you want to kiss Lu too, Geraldo?”.

“I have 4 years to work twice as hard as I worked. And nothing will stop my mission: to take care of the Brazilian people, so that they have something to eat, a living wage. That’s why I will give my own life so that the people can get what they deserve.”, said Lula.

The president defended the use of red and the PT star by the demonstrators. “Many times they were cursed and cursed just because they wore a red shirt. These people forget that our blood is red.” declared. “It is the guiding star that guided the navigators. They know what we stand for and that’s why they hated us.” completed.

After Lula kissed Janja, the first lady said: “Joy has taken over and will not leave here anymore”. She also said: “ANDThis my boy is awesome”.

Watch Lula’s speech at the Esplanada dos Ministérios (8min27s):

See photos of the public at the Esplanada dos Ministérios during Lula’s speech:



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 1st Jan 2023 Public participates in the Festival of the Future on Sunday (Jan 1, 2023)



Murilo Fagundes/Poder360 – 1st Jan 2023 Festival do Futuro brought together around 40 artists this Sunday

Here is the full text of the president’s speech at the festival:

“Lula – I promise you there will be no speech. First because I already made 2 speeches today. Second, because Marinho put on an extraordinary show with the wisdom he brought from São José do Egypt. Third, because you are at a party and you have been participating in this party since 11 am.

“And I wanted it on behalf of Geraldo Alckmin, on behalf of Lu, on behalf of Janja, on behalf of all the people who worked so that this event could be held. On behalf of the people who set up this stage that we are here on. On behalf of the people who placed the lights that are placed here. On behalf of the people who prepared all this beauty on this stage. On behalf of the artists who came here to play for free for the love of democracy and on behalf of each one of you, women and men from every corner of Brazil.

“Thank you for existing. Thank you for doing what you did. I say it every single day: I’m sure there’s the finger of God on my head, because it’s not possible to go through what I went through, suffer what I suffered. And because of you, I’m here once again to show you that it’s possible for us to fix this country.

“Brazil owes every woman, every man, every teenager who went to the ballot box to vote, every person over 90 who went to the ballot box. That many times they were cursed, that many times they were offended, that many times they were cursed just because they wore a red shirt.

“And these people who called me names, they forget that our blood is red. They forget that their blood is also red. They forget that our flag is nothing more than the guiding star that for millennia guided sailors around the world. They know perfectly well what we stand for. That’s why they hate us, that’s why they offended us. And we, very calmly, are here.

“I’m sure that part of this show and part of this organization I owe to the work and organization of my dear Janja who bravely dedicated herself to make it. I owe it to my teammates, Márcio [Macedo] must be here too, that worked. And I want to finish here with you with the following: I have to receive 17 heads of state tomorrow. I start work at 9am. If I attend half an hour each, it will be 9 hours a day. If I need an hour, I’ll work 17 hours. So I’m going to ask you: thank you for everything you’ve done for this country. Thank you for making me president, vice president. This country was born to be a great power, this country was born to take care of its people and make its people happy. And that’s why I’m running for president again. Because I want to take care of each child, each woman, each man, each elderly person, to prove that it is possible for us to live well in this country. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, my God, for allowing such wonderful and courageous people to be here.

“And, above all, our fellow women. And get ready, because one of our achievements will be to guarantee that women have the right to earn the same salary when they have the same job as men. We have to guarantee that the woman has to do politics, that she has and can be where she wants, how she wants, in the way she wants. And I have 4 years that you gave me, which I want to dedicate myself to, who knows, working twice as hard as I did.

“But I will guarantee you one thing, that there will be nothing in this world, except God, who forbids and does not allow me to do what is my mission: to take care of the Brazilian people, with affection, with love and guarantee the elementary things that we are entitled to. Guarantee the right to breakfast, lunch and dinner. Ensuring the right to a good quality school, from kindergartens to universities. Ensuring access to science and technology. This is the least you want, what Janja wants, what Geraldo wants, and what the Brazilian people want. And because of that, I will give my life so that we can achieve this good that the Brazilian people do.

“So, guys, thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you’ve done for the country and what you’re still going to do. Because you are going to help govern this country. Thanks to the artists, thanks to everyone who contributed. May God bless you, I can’t pay in cash, I can only pay in work. And I intend to repay each of your sacrifices with my sacrifice so that we can restore this country to the level of a fair country, a sovereign country. A kiss on the heart and until our final victory that we still go when we start to do things.

“And to thank you women, I’m going to give Janja a kiss. It can’t be much because the president and first lady can’t kiss much in public. Hey Geraldo, do you want to fix Lu, Geraldo? want to talk a a little [Janja]?

“Janja – Enjoy the party, joy has taken over and will not leave anymore. A big kiss. A kiss to all of you, thank you.”