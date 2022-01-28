An elk was rescued and warmed up in the Moscow region on the Moscow Canal. About this in an interview with the TV channel “360” said the deputy head of “Mosoblpozhspas” Alexander Protsenko.

According to Protsenko, an eyewitness noticed an elk that fell through the ice in the water of the canal and called rescuers. The brigade at that moment was patrolling the nearest territory, so they quickly arrived at the scene.

The man said that one of the rescuers was dressed in a special suit and tied with a rope. Together, the animal was pulled out of the water.

The elk got hypothermia and could not move independently. Rescuers began rubbing him to bring him to his senses. Soon the huntsmen arrived and took the elk to the hunting base, where the animal could warm up.

Protsenko added that now the moose is already on the mend and, when it is fully restored, it will be released into its natural habitat.

Earlier in Moscow, a Labrador was rescued after sitting in the cold for several hours tied to a transformer box.