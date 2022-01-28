Former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro, pre-candidate of Podemos for Palácio do Planalto, met this Friday, 28, with the Archbishop of São Paulo, Cardinal Dom Odilo Scherer. The meeting is part of Moro’s offensive to gain support from the Catholic Church, which is often critical of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Estadão found that, during the meeting, Dom Odilo spoke about the Catholic Church’s concerns with social issues, especially in relation to the increase in hunger. Alongside the president of Podemos, deputy Renata Abreu (SP), Moro, in turn, presented the idea of ​​creating a kind of “task force” to eradicate poverty, commenting on the need to maintain income transfer programs.

In practice, the meeting with the cardinal indicates greater openness on the part of Moro in the search for dialogue with religious. Since the end of last year, when he announced his intention to run for president, the former Minister of Justice has been looking for evangelicals, who are more linked to Bolsonarism. Moro has already spoken with missionary RR Soares, leader of the International Church of Grace of God, and with Pastor Estevam Fernandes, head of the Baptist Church of João Pessoa.

Dom Odilo has disapproved of some of Bolsonaro’s actions. In October of last year, for example, the religious leader said that “in order to be a beloved homeland, you cannot be an armed homeland”, in a reference to the federal government’s slogan.

Earlier, in April, the cardinal had told TV Cultura’s Roda Viva program that he sees “the risk of a political turn towards a dictatorship or, on the other hand, towards a tendency towards a certain fascism, which is increasingly asserting itself”.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro has been criticized by the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB). In July 2020, a letter signed by 152 bishops and archbishops accused the government of “inertia, omission, inability and inability” to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Last year, Catholics issued a note saying that “discourses and attitudes that deny the reality of the pandemic, despise health measures and threaten the democratic rule of law” are “unacceptable”.

In September, the CNBB also took a stand against Bolsonaro’s attitudes and criticized the Independence Day demonstrations against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Congress.

“Many, in the name of ideologies, dedicate themselves to aggression and offenses, reaching the absurdity of defending the population’s arms. Anyone who claims to be a Christian or a Christian must be an agent of peace, and peace is not built with weapons”, wrote the president of the religious group, Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo.

The most recent Ipec poll, from December, shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is preferred by Catholics (54%). The PT is followed by Bolsonaro, with 16%, and by Moro, with 6%.

