“Moon Knight” came to an end on the streaming platform Disney Plus. From the battle against Ammyt to the appearance of new characters, fans couldn’t be more excited for everything that happened in the sixth installment of the show created by Jeremy Slater.

In the next note, we’ll tell you about the latest episode as well as what the post-credit scene means for the future of the show. Spoiler warning is on the table.

What happened at the end of the series?

In the sixth and final chapter of “Moon Knight”, Steven Grant and Marc Spector managed to escape from the Egyptian underworld to stop Ammyt, who awoke to establish his reign of terror in the world. Also, he had the help of Layla, Taweret’s new avatar.

The ‘eater of the dead’ battles Khonshu and is eventually trapped in the body of her disciple Harrow. Once the mission is over, the protagonists refuse to continue being the Moon God’s fist of vengeance. However, this will not be the end of their adventures.

What happened in the post credit scene?

In the post credit of the program we saw how a mysterious character appears in a kind of psychiatric hospital and takes Harrow away in a car. The villain discovers that he is Khonshu and the new avatar of him: Jake Lockley. He is the third personality of the protagonist who had already shown signs of life from several previous chapters.