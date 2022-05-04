Diego Maradona: auction the ‘Hand of God’ shirt, for a record amount

the t-shirt he wore Diego Maradona the day he went down in history with the two legendary goals he scored against the English team in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, it has been sold for almost 9.3 million dollars at an auction organized by the Sotheby’s auction house, an absolute record.

The record auction

The auction, which began on April 20 and that until a few minutes before closing had only received an offer of almost 5 million dollars, concluded with 7 bets.

The last one was awarded this shirt about which the doubts were planned if it was the one he wore in the second half when he scored the goals against England (the famous Hand of God and considered the most beautiful goal in the history of the World Cups) for 7,142,500 million pounds, or the equivalent of $9,284,536 million, Sotheby’s announced. “This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sport, but in the history of the 20th century,” Sotheby’s recalls.

In the weeks that it has been exposed in the premises of the auction house in London and that it was for sale -since last April 20- Sotheby’s has been “inundated” with “excitement and enthusiasm” from “sports fans and collectors”.



“It is without a doubt the most coveted shirt that has ever come up for auction, and now holds the record for items of this type,” the house said in a statement.

The shirt has remained for 35 years in the hands of English midfielder Steve Hodge, who exchanged it with the Argentine star at the end of the match, as Maradona himself recalled in his autobiography “Touched by God.”

But the sale has had a controversial aftertaste, since a part of the family of the Argentine soccer legend, who died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60, assured, despite repeated guarantees from Sotheby’s, that the auctioned shirt was not the one the captain was wearing when he went down in history with his two goals, but the one he used in the first half.

