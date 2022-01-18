Moon Knight (Moon Knight), the next series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe released its first official trailer. Protagonist Oscar Isaac is ready to become the enigmatic anti-hero — created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin — and dish out beatings to his enemies. The exciting and mysterious story will come to Disney Plus next March 30, 2022 and here is his new trailer.

Just as the streaming platform promised a couple of days ago, the first official trailer arrived on January 17 for all fans.

Some teasers had already been published in which the character and the protagonist could be seen, but this time their first official trailer has finally been released.

Moon Knight premiered its first official trailer and will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022. Photo: Marvel

What can we see in the new trailer?

The exciting and frenetic trailer sees a confused Oscar Isaac step into the shoes of deranged Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector. Photo: Youtube/Marvel photocapture

We also have for the first time on screen the famous actor, Ethan Hawke, who previously revealed that he would be playing someone based on David Koresh, leader of a famous sect.

Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. Photo: Composition/Marvel

Phase 4 of the UCM continues strong this 2022 and according to the new images, this time we will be facing a story full of confusion, magical powers and a lot of chaos.

Moon Knight: release date

The new Marvel series on Disney Plus will arrive next Wednesday, March 30, on the streaming platform worldwide.

Moon Knight official poster. Photo: Disney Plus

Along with the trailer, it also released its first official poster, which confirms the date of its world premiere.