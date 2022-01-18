Russia won a diplomatic victory by getting the United States to hold large-scale negotiations on security guarantees, but the possibility of a successful outcome of the dialogue for Moscow remains doubtful. This was announced on Tuesday, January 18, by political scientist Alexei Martynov.

“I also have a lot of skepticism that this attempt will end in something positive. But the fact that Russia has managed to impose this dialogue, and it is ongoing, is a diplomatic victory,” he told Izvestia.

According to Martynov, the West is trying to downplay the success of Russian diplomacy and turn their attention to third-party things, for example, talking about the Kremlin’s desire to arrange an alleged Caribbean crisis. At the same time, the political scientist added, there have not been such large-scale negotiations since the reunification of Crimea, and Russia did not have “an opportunity to respond harshly” for a long time.

In addition, the expert assessed the attitude of the West towards Russia as the desire of Western countries to see it not as a partner, but as a kind of evil empire, with which one can “fight and justify to their own citizens and organizations their similar incompetent, deviant behavior and what they demonstrate to the whole world.” serving transnational corporations to the detriment of the lives of their own citizens.

“It seems to me that in any case, decisions will have to be made: either these will be decisions on the conclusion of a new comprehensive document like the Yalta conferences, or these will be military-technical measures, but it will definitely not look like in Cuba 60 years ago they deployed missiles that brought to the island under the guise of humanitarian cargo, ”Martynov concluded.

Negotiations on security guarantees took place in three stages. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On January 17, the American newspaper The Week published an article following the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels. It says that the negotiations did not bring the expected result, and Washington itself got into a tense situation because of its own “bluff” and attempts to become the leader of the “world police”.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko, in turn, said that the North Atlantic Alliance perfectly understands what military-technical measures Russia can take if the alliance refuses Russian requirements for security guarantees.

On the same day, President of the European Parliament Josep Borrell announced the EU’s readiness to conduct beneficial negotiations for all parties on the revision of the European security structure, but there should be more participants in the dialogue, and the agenda should also be changed.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.