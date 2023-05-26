Genoa – How much do you rent your living room with balcony? Sure, it depends on the location. What if it was on the Monte Carlo circuit? Here, you would be rich. Free practice today, qualifying tomorrow, Sunday the race (3.00 pm) of the 80th Grand Prix that thrills even those who are not passionate. And there are those who rent a not even giant accommodation, just three rooms and a terrace, for 80,000 euros a day. You got it right. And there are those who pay them on the nail. And so there are those who get rich in a few hours.

Welcome to the Principality of Monaco on the F1 weekend, where you pay for air, let alone a house, a yacht, anything seen on the circuit. The tickets for the GP grandstands – with around 22,000 seats – are practically sold out and those that remain are just for today’s and tomorrow’s practice and qualifying sessions, very few and very expensive for Sunday when the actual race will take place. But buying a “normal” ticket, as is done for any other stage of the F1 circus, would be “too normal”. Monte Carlo is something else, it is more glamorous, it is extravagance, it is a fairy tale, it is a Principality. For this there is another much cooler way to be there and attend the party: renting a balcony, a terrace, a loggia, a yacht, anything that allows you to feel exclusive and not approved by simple spectators in the grandstands, however prestigious .

Well, these are these super exclusive “passes” that all motor enthusiasts and jet setters dream of. These packages for super VIPs were once almost exclusively exclusive to hotels, which oversold the rooms overlooking the runway and also their roof terraces. Or who was lucky enough to have a friend with a house on the port ready to host him. Today, however, it is a refinement available to anyone with a full wallet given that there are dozens, indeed hundreds of private homes and properties, but managed by companies, which have found a way to turn these 4 days of revving and overtaking into gold. Obviously the essential prerogative is that they are immobile, or boats, overlooking the circuit. All the rest is done by the charm of being able to live a day like nabobs, perhaps in the company of a group of friends.

The prices, needless to say, are not for everyone. On the website www.monacograndprixticket.com there is a map of the 10 most iconic palaces and the various options offered. Who has a better view, who has a larger terrace, who has a covered loggia in case of rain, who has more places to eat, costs more. An example? For an entry into the accommodation on the 10th floor of the Ermanno Palace, on the finish straight, more or less at the height of the famous Sainte Dévote curve, “where you can enjoy an incredible panoramic view of the entire port of Monaco by seeing 75% of the circuit”, a place on Sunday starts from 2,690 euros per person. For the Saturday-Sunday double, 3,290 are needed. If there are 5 of you, everything quintuples. If you go hunchbacked and take the whole house, you can negotiate the price at a minimum. Included is access – an elegant apartment, with a great view, but not even gigantic, just three sitting rooms – screens for following the race on TV as well, hostess service, catering (optionally with breakfast, gourmet lunch at buffet), the open bar with Champagne, plus a welcome pack (personalized badge, ear defenders, official programme…). In short, there is everything you need to spend a dream day, but not on the moon, in a house that would certainly not have the same charm if it weren’t in Monte Carlo. The capacity is 30 people spread over two tables facing the terrace, with 10 and 12 seats, and one slightly more internal for 8.

It means that if a group of 10 friends wanted to spend the day together, occupying a table, with just under 30 thousand euros it can be done. “There are those who do it, especially American, Arab or Asian groups, the Italians at most come in pairs” they explain, asking for information. For the owners of the lodgings obviously the business is fearsome. The 4 days, for those who have a well-positioned property, can make more than 100,000 euros. That’s why the owners lucky enough to own it – and many are Italian, most are from Northern Italy and Rome, but some are also Ligurian and Genoese – for years now they have been taking advantage of the opportunity and hardly keep it for themselves, and for their guest friends, as they once did. Today the profit wins hands down, to enjoy it with friends there are all the other weekends of the year…

It also applies to yachts facing the circuit. Here too the prices are mind-boggling (from 2,500 and up) but the experience, if you like, is more exciting because the engines whiz by a few meters as the crow flies.