University of Helsinki | President Sauli Niinistö was inaugurated as an honorary doctor

Niinistö already has numerous honorary doctorate titles from various universities.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö74, was inaugurated on Friday as an honorary doctor of the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Helsinki.

An honorary doctorate is the highest recognition that the university can give. The inauguration as an honorary doctorate took place as part of the promotion act in the main building’s banquet hall.

At the same event, 10 other people also received the title of honorary doctorate. This year, the promotion of the Faculty of Philosophy has a special dignity, because it is the faculty’s hundredth promotion and the university is celebrating the Jubilee Year of the promotion.

On Friday the awarded title of honorary doctorate is by no means the first for Niinistö.

He has an honorary doctorate from the Finnish universities of Tampere, Turku, and Jyväskylä, as well as from Aalto University and the National Defense University. Niinistö already has two honorary doctorates from the University of Helsinki: one in law and one in veterinary medicine.

In addition, Niinistö has honorary doctorate titles from abroad, at least from the universities of Budapest and Minnesota.

Last in recent times, academic titles have been talked about a lot in public, because the prime minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) was initiated Received an honorary doctorate from New York University in the United States last week.