In Axe mode the hunter is more agile, but attacks are generally slower but with greater range. In Sword mode, however, mobility and attack range are limited, but it is possible to perform quick slashes and access explosive attacks.

The trailers dedicated to the arsenal of Monster Hunter Wilds This time it’s the turn of the Sword axe a weapon that transforms from an axe to a greatsword and back again, simultaneously changing the hunter’s moveset and mobility.

What’s new for the Sword Axe

The starting base of the weapon would seem to be that of World / Iceborne, but with some interesting news. The first is a basic combo in Axe mode that is apparently faster and includes a new spinning attack with a final uppercut. In Sword mode, however, it seems it will be possible to slightly move the hunter in the desired direction while executing some strikes.

It has also been added a counterattack and a forward charge attack for the axe (both partially taken from Monster Hunter Rise) and a sort of power move with three powerful horizontal attacks in quick succession complete with a final explosion. Strangely, we didn’t see the transformation attacks (from axe to sword and vice versa) and the Zero Elemental Discharge, although it’s likely that the video doesn’t show everything about the weapon. On the other hand, we can see the hunter using a set of armor and a weapon probably based on an unreleased monster yet to be revealed.

More details will surely come at Gamescom 2024 from 21st to 25th August, where visitors will be able to try out the Monster Hunter Wilds demoPreviously, videos of the following weapons were shown: