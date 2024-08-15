Imagine a future where The aliens can communicate with us using our own words. Does that seem absurd to you? Well, two scientists believe that this future is closer than we think.

Franch Marchisastronomer at the SETI Institute, and Ignacio G. Lopez-Francois, researcher from the NASAthey are convinced that theartificial intelligence (AI) could be the solution to communicating with extraterrestrial civilizations. In an editorial for Scientific Americanthese “alien-curious scientists” propose the idea of ​​sending a large-scale language model (LLM) into space.

The long journey of METI

Since we began exploring space, we have tried to communicate with other life forms. In the 1960s, we sent music, scientific formulas, Morse code, and maps into space, hoping to receive a response. Howeverthese attempts have not yet yielded the desired results.

Marchis and Lopez-Francois suggest that the use of AI could improve significantly these communications. Imagine a artificial language model that can learn our languages, answer questions from aliens, and represent humanity. This is not just a dream: open-source models developed by companies like Meta and Mistral could already be Enough advanced to act as emissaries humans.

How would it work?

The scientists propose to compress these language patterns through a process called “quantization,” which reduces big datasets in smaller formats. These models could then be sent into space via various methods, as radio, laser or copper discs. Obviouslythere are challenges technological significant to overcome, but the possibility they are exciting.

Think about it for a moment: there are potentially hundreds of millions of habitable exoplanets in our galaxy. Some of these could host curious technological civilizations to get to know each other. Invoking the use of AI, we could open the door to unprecedented exchanges with extraterrestrial intelligences, ensuring that our inheritance endure even when there is no we will be more.

And you, what do you think of this artificial intelligence?

Can you imagine a future where we can actually talk to aliens? Where our words travel across the universe to to be heard by alien ears? Let us know your opinion in the comments below and join the conversation about how AI could change our place in the universe.

Don’t wait! Stay up to date on the latest scientific discoveries and follow our articles on iCrewPlay. Subscribe to our channels social so you don’t miss any news