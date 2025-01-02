The Granada painter Miguel Rodríguez-Acosta He died this Wednesday at 97 years leaving a notorious career in the art world. An artist whose contribution to painting, illustration and engraving stands out.

His artistic training is linked to his uncle, the painter José María Rodríguez-Acosta, and Joaquín Valverde. He has received numerous recognitions. In 1986 he was appointed member of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando and, in 1991, from the European Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. Furthermore, he was awarded the Great Cross of Isabella the Catholic in 2001 and was named Favorite Son of the Province by the Provincial Council of Granada in 2011. In 2013 he was recognized with the Medal of Andalusia.

Belonging to a well-known Granada family linked to banking, in the 1950s he moved to Madrid to study at the School of Fine Arts. There he meets Joaquin Valverdewhom he would end up considering his teacher and from whom he received his admiration for Italy, for Roman and Etruscan art and, especially, for the artists of the Proto-Renaissance, who had a great influence on his work. Since his first individual exhibition at the Casa de los Tiros in Granada in 1957, he has participated in relevant contemporary art exhibitions in various European cities.

Since 1940, Rodríguez-Acosta attended classes at the School of Applied Arts and Artistic Trades of Granada and in 1950 he enrolled at the Higher School of Fine Arts of San Fernando (Madrid), where he obtained the title of teacher, alternating his role artistic with teaching and the presidency, since 1953, of his Rodríguez-Acosta Foundation.









During the second half of the 1970s he began his training as a recorder at the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence (France). As an illustrator, the portfolio of engravings for the ‘Sonnets of dark love’ by Garcia Lorca and the collaborations made with the Malaga magazine ‘Litoral’.

The Granada artist has stood out not only for his artistic work but also for the promotion effort which has been carried out by the Rodríguez-Acosta Foundation. The projects, programs and sponsorships of this entity are numerous and varied: scholarships and research aid, promotion of the plastic arts, publishing activities, conferences, charitable initiatives and collaboration with institutions, among others.

His work has received two second medals in the National Exhibitions of Fine Arts of 1954 and 1957 and a first medal in 1960. In this period he began his participation in numerous exhibitions, his first exhibition taking place at the Casa de los Tiros in Granada. collective, which will be followed by an individual one in 1959. Among the retrospectives Regarding his work carried out in recent decades, ‘Pasos en el Jardín’ (Centro Cultural Conde-Duque, Madrid, 2002) and ‘Arrayán y Silence’ (2011) have stood out in the transept of the Royal Hospital, headquarters of the Rectorate of the UGR.