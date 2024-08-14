As always, it is a very short video which shows some of the weapon’s moves and describes its basic components, to help us decide what type of weapon we will want to use in the video game when it becomes available.

Capcom does not stop and even today it offers a new video dedicated to the weapons of Monster Hunter Wilds The Osaka company’s action RPG this time focuses on the couple Sword and Shield .

Monster Hunter Wilds Video for Sword and Shield

The video description reads: “A weapon that boasts maneuverability and quick attacks. The shield can be used for both protection and attack. It is also possible to use some items while the weapon is drawn. Use Precision mode to target a monster’s wounds and weak points.”

Sword and Shield is a weapon simple in its fundamentals and it is very versatile since it allows you to attack, defend yourself, react to the opponent’s moves and always stay on the move, running less risks. It could be a good starting weapon for those who will start playing the Monster Hunter saga with Wilds, even if we know that many love the idea of ​​taking a heavy weapon and feeling the impacts of the blows.

As a reminder, Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025 — we don’t have a more specific release date, but fans are using these videos to help figure it out.

With regard to the weapons presented, for now we have seen: