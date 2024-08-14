The battle between Totti and Blasi over maintenance payments

The legal battle between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi over child support for the now ex-couple’s three children continues.

The presenter, in fact, asked the judge of the Court of Rome for an increase in her salary: from 12,500 to 18-20 thousand euros per month.

Ilary Blasi, through her lawyer, justified the request for an increase by claiming that she no longer receives the same income as before and is also unable to cover the costs of managing the villa in Eur, owned by the former Roma footballer.

Francesco Totti, for his part, has presented a counter-claim through his lawyer in which he claims that his ex-wife’s income has not decreased at all.

Furthermore, according to the lawyer of the former Giallorossi captain, the allowance should be modified, but downwards since Christian, the couple’s firstborn, is now “independent, autonomous and no longer lives in the marital home”.

The boy, in fact, will move to Sardinia where he will play in Serie D with Olbia Calcio, which is why, according to Totti’s lawyer, the maintenance allowance should be brought below 10 thousand euros.

Judge Simona Rossi will rule on the matter, probably within a month since the investigation into the separation case will begin at the end of September.