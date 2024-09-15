Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali They faced each other at the start of Saturday’s matchday for the tenth date of the BetPlay Dimayor League, and ‘Arriero’ Herrera’s team won by a landslide 4-1.

According to the criteria of

The first goal of the game would come 11 minutes into the game. A long shot by Mateo García ended up on the rebound by Cali’s goalkeeper, Alejandro Rodríguez, and the forward and main player of the team, Dayro Moreno, would take advantage to leave his name among the scorers.

That slim lead for Once Caldas would last until the second half, when at 65 minutes central defender Jorge Cardona would score again, heading in a cross from Juan Cuesta on the right side of the field.

With this double advantage for the white team at home, the team would not be satisfied at all, and would score the third at 65 minutes of the match. A long shot by Dayro Moreno would make the captain of the team put his double on the records.

The plans that ‘El Arriero’ had with his players would continue in the second half, just when at 72 minutes they would find the fourth goal in the game. A luxurious pass from Dayro Moreno would end up at the feet of Michael Barrios, who would leave Rodríguez with no chance of stopping the ball from going into the net.

The match would end with a goal for Deportivo Cali in the second half. A corner kick taken from the right wing would end up on the head of José Caldera, who scored the discount for the sugar growers.

Tolima Sports defeated Boyaca Chicó 2-1. Yeison Guzmán and Franco López scored for the home team. Wilmar Cruz scored for the visitors.

Results

Patriots 1-2 Bucaramanga

Jaguares 2-1 Envigado

Once Caldas 4-1 Cali

Tolima 2-1 Chicó

Eagles 1-1 Medellin

Fortaleza 0-0 Pasto

Positions

SPORTS WITH FUTBOLRED

More sports news