The in-depth videos continue Monster Hunter Wilds dedicated to the 14 types of weapons in the game. This time it’s the turn of the Charged Sword Axe (or Charged Blade in the previous two games), a sword and shield that can be combined to transform into a mighty axe and vice versa.

In sword mode, this weapon provides good mobility and a shield to parry incoming attacks. In axe mode, however, you are slower, but you have access to beam attacks and greater damage. As in previous chapters, attacking with the sword charges the weapon’s vials, which can then be used to enhance the shield/axe and perform attacks. Powered slashes and explosive blasts. From what we can see in the video, on paper this is probably the weapon that has received the least changes since Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, aside from some new attack combinations and slightly faster axe animations.