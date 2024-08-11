The in-depth videos continue Monster Hunter Wilds dedicated to the 14 types of weapons in the game. This time it’s the turn of the Charged Sword Axe (or Charged Blade in the previous two games), a sword and shield that can be combined to transform into a mighty axe and vice versa.
In sword mode, this weapon provides good mobility and a shield to parry incoming attacks. In axe mode, however, you are slower, but you have access to beam attacks and greater damage. As in previous chapters, attacking with the sword charges the weapon’s vials, which can then be used to enhance the shield/axe and perform attacks. Powered slashes and explosive blasts. From what we can see in the video, on paper this is probably the weapon that has received the least changes since Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, aside from some new attack combinations and slightly faster axe animations.
A hint about a new monster?
Also interesting is the set of armor and weapon used by the huntress in the video, which might suggest an unpublished monster for Monster Hunter Wilds. In particular, you can notice how the head of the axe has decorations that resemble roses and cobwebs.
Considering that much of the series’ gear is based on the creatures we hunt, it’s possible that the trailer’s set is tied to a specific spider-like monster that has yet to be revealed. The shape and style of the weapon are different than those previously seen on Rise’s Rakna-Kadaki and Monster Hunter 4’s Nerscylla, so it could be a new monster in the category Temnoceran. For now, however, it is only a supposition, we will see.
Previously, trailers for the following weapons were released:
