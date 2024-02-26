It moved everyone in the living room very true. Azzurra De Lollis, daughter of Sandra Milo, was a guest of Silvia Toffanin and remembered the last days of her mother's life, in tears. The very famous actress passed away at the age of 90, on January 29th.

Azzurra remained next to her mother until her last breath, just as she wanted. She goes to her house in Rome, surrounded by all her children and her two faithful four-legged friends. The void in the heart of her daughter is immense and she confessed that she has thought about moving house, because she can no longer live without her mother. She entered the study of very true already with them tears in my eyes:

I can't look at mom's photos on the LED. I can't get used to her absence, I want to leave home. It pains me to see her room empty of her, I really can't. I looked after her day and night, I promised her after we left the hospital. I asked all the doctors for a cure, but no one gave it to us. Mom was brave, she wasn't afraid to die. She never cried, she always smiled, even to the doctors.

The only time Sandra Milo cried, her daughter says, was only the day before she took her last breath. Maybe she understood it, it was time to go. Azzurra also understood this and with a broken heart she told her mother that she didn't have to stay for them, she could free herself. The actress has them shook hands and in the following hours it got worse. AND died the next morning.

She had undergone some hip checks and the unpleasant diagnosis arrived suddenly, none of her children expected it: a lung cancer. The daughter's story: