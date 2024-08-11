Next Sunday, July 4th at the Subaru Parkhe Philadelphia Union faces the Blue Cross for Matchday 3 of the East Group 4 of the Leagues Cup 2024. At the moment, the sector is led by The Union with three points, Charlotte FC with two and The Machine with one.
In the first group match, the solitary goal from the Israeli was enough for the Philadelphia team Tai Baribo to take the three points against Charlotte FCwhile in the second clash, Blue Cross did not go beyond a goalless draw against The Mintedwhich won 4-2 on penalties after the errors of Carlos Rodriguez and Luis Romo.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Sunday, July 4th
Where? Chester, Pennsylvania
Stadium: Subaru Park
Schedule: 18:00 hours
Channel: Apple TV
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The forward Tai Baribo maintained his impeccable streak with his seventh goal in the last eight matches, in addition to the Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake extended its streak of clean sheets to two consecutive without a single shot on goal during the course of the match.
Prior to the start of the tournament, the coach Tim Curtin had already launched: “Anything can motivate you and the Leagues Cup does that. It is a real opportunity to improve as a team and improve in preparation for the end of a difficult season.”.
Goalie:Andre Blake
Defenses: Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner
Midfielders: Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Quinn Sullivan
Forwards: Dániel Gazdag, Samuel Adeniran, Tai Baribo
Substitutes: Jesús Bueno, Mikkel Uhre, Chris Donovan, Andrew Rick, Damion Lowe, Christopher Olney, Francis Westfield, Oliver Semmle, Jeremy Rafanello
Despite losing on penalties, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He acknowledged that his team controlled much of the match, and argued that they will not change the way they compete with their next rival, as they can still end up as group leaders.
“We competed as we like to compete, we controlled the match, we created many goal situations in the first half, we wanted the three points. They adapted well to the field with the ball, like a natural court”he indicated.
“We come with the intention of winning both games, that doesn’t change our way of facing the next game, we know that we have to win and we are going to go in search of that”he concluded.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Luis Romo, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi
Midfielders: Andres Montano, Lorenzo Faravelli, Charly Rodriguez
Forwards: Ignacio Rivero, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Substitutes: Raymundo Rubio, Andres Gudiño, Uriel Antuna, Amaury Garcia, Luis Jimenez, Erik Lira, Alexis Gutierrez, Camilo Candido, Bryan Gamboa, Jorge Garcia, Jose Suarez
Philadelphia Union (4)1-1(2) Cruz Azul
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Philadelphia #Union #Cruz #Azul #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply