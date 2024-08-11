CRUZ AZUL FALLS IN ITS DEBUT! La Máquina lost in the penalty shootout, after their draw in regular time, so they only have one point in their debut in the Leagues Cup. pic.twitter.com/P18RkHCXdn — RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) August 1, 2024

Prior to the start of the tournament, the coach Tim Curtin had already launched: “Anything can motivate you and the Leagues Cup does that. It is a real opportunity to improve as a team and improve in preparation for the end of a difficult season.”.

Sam picked up his first start in the Blue and Gold!#DOOP pic.twitter.com/2dRNYZ7zmH — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 29, 2024

“We competed as we like to compete, we controlled the match, we created many goal situations in the first half, we wanted the three points. They adapted well to the field with the ball, like a natural court”he indicated.

“We come with the intention of winning both games, that doesn’t change our way of facing the next game, we know that we have to win and we are going to go in search of that”he concluded.