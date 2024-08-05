Specifically, fans are assuming that Monster Hunter Wilds will be available early 2025 . For now we only know that the official release date is next year, in a generic way. Let’s see why the videos would help to deduce the publication period.

Capcom has released today – August 5th – three new videos dedicated to Monster Hunter Wilds the next chapter in the action role-playing game series. I video which we have already reported to you, are interesting, but their publication has given rise to some speculation.

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date

The three videos released today – dedicated to the basics of the game, the new Precision feature and the Greatsword – are probably just the beginning of a series of videoswhich will at least show the various weapons present in Monster Hunter Wilds. We can therefore consider these videos as the beginning of Capcom’s advertising campaign.

Fans then started making comparisons and calculations. The Monster Hunter channel has in fact some World video dedicated to weapons that were released starting from July 27, 2017, that is six months before the game’s arrival on consoles (January 26, 2018).

In the case of Monster Hunter Risethe videos were released three months before the game’s release. In short, Capcom usually starts sharing this type of footage not too long before the game’s release. It would be strange if they let a whole year pass before Monster Hunter Wilds’ release this time around.

Of course there are then purely economic reasons for the release of Wilds in early 2025, meaning that the game would arrive by the end of the fiscal year (which ends on March 31) and its sales success (which we take for granted given the precedents) would reinvigorate Capcom’s financial results.

Of course, this is just speculation and we will have to wait for an official confirmation from Capcom. In the meantime, you can see the videos of Monster Hunter Wilds in our dedicated news.