PODCAST | Broncano’s Spain [R]





Today we recover an episode about the controversial arrival of David Broncano to Spanish Television. The internal battle over her hiring caused a total schism in the management of RTVE, the content director and even the president ended up being fired. The second day, Broncano beats Pablo Motos. The third day, too. The Hormiguero throne is shaky after 18 years of broadcast and ten years without a rival.

With the editor-in-chief of elDiario.es Marta Barandela and with the deputy director of elDiario.es José Precedo we analyze the television and political phenomenon that the arrival of La Revuelta represents on Spanish Television. We spoke with Miguel Campos, screenwriter of La Revuelta, to tell us how they are experiencing it from the inside. Furthermore, with Marcos Méndez, director of Vertele, we understand to what extent this audience data is important and historical for the public channel.

***This episode first aired on September 13, 2024***

