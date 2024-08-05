Like a Hurricane: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Monday 5 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, The Way We Were, a 2008 film directed by George C. Wolfe, starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane, is a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. But what is the plot? And the full cast? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

Adrienne Willis is a housewife and mother of two, divorced from her husband Jack. The woman decides to take some time to reflect, taking advantage of her friend Jean’s request to replace her for a few days at her inn in Rodanthe. Here Adrienne meets Paul Flanner, an esteemed plastic surgeon, the only guest of the week. An intense friendship is born between the two, which leads Paul to confide in Adrienne about the difficult relationship with his son Mark, about his divorce and the real reason why he is there: he has to meet the husband of one of his patients who died in the operating room, after the latter sued him. Adrienne also opens up to him, telling him about her children and the difficult period she went through after her husband’s betrayal. In the meantime, a strong hurricane is about to hit Rodanthe, which pushes Paul to immediately look for his patient’s husband. The meeting does not go as hoped: Paul meets the victim’s son who rudely throws him out.

Like a Hurricane: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Like a hurricane, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Richard Gere: Dr. Paul Flanner

Diane LaneAdrienne Willis

Viola Davis: Jean

Christopher Meloni: Jack Willis

Mae WhitmanAmanda Willis

Charlie TahanDanny Willis

Scott GlennRobert Torrelson

James FrancoMark Flanner

Pablo SchreiberCharlie Torrelson

Becky Ann Baker: Doc

Carolyn McCormick: Jenny

Ted Manson:Gus

