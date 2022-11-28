After having lived closely the carnival, when interpreting the main theme of the last edition of the long-lived Buenos Aires festival, Monserrat Gómez was encouraged to go in search of the crown. Bringing her taste for music, now the graduate of the Municipal Art Center as a dancer champions the fushia pink baton, she will pause one of her passions to focus on fulfilling that dream she has had since she was five years old when she saw a parade.

Preparation

However, Monserrat Gómez, also degree in Nutrition It is clear to her that if she wants to be one of the chosen ones, she must prepare herself, which is why she is taking intense courses in speech and catwalk always thinking about being the next carnival queen. The composer also said that if she were to be crowned, she would like to leave her mark joining other civic organizationsin which they carry out activities that benefit other peoplein addition to raising awareness about social equality and inspiring other young women.

more projects

The candidate for one of the crowns said that for the moment she is focused on the contest, but after the beauty pageant, whatever happens continue with his musical project, in which he already has many plans. Monserrat said that the carnival is an important platform, so that will help him achieve more than one of those projects.

The also dancer shared that the taste for music has always had ithowever, it was until the 11 years that he began to develop it professionallyhe.