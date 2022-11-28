The president of the Sardinia Region, Christian Solinas launches the new Council after last Friday’s reset. The reshuffle, announced since March, has been postponed several times due to the difficulty in satisfying the requests of all the center-right parties and respect for gender equality. The new composition of the executive sees eight men and four women. There are also four councilors who maintain the same powers, while two change them and there are six new entries in the Solinas-bis.

Former Senator Carlo Doria – as a technician chosen by the governor – is the new Councilor for Health, the president of Psd’Az Antonio Moro goes to Transport, as a technique indicated by the President, the former General Manager for the Environment Andreina Farris becomes Councilor for Affairs generals, the former Lega group leader Pierluigi Saiu will be in charge of Public Works, the former super manager of the Municipality of Cagliari Ada Lai (Forza Italia) is Councilor for Labor and for Fratelli d’Italia the lawyer Marco Porcu obtains the delegation to the Environment. Giuseppe Fasolino (Forza Italia) is confirmed as vice president with responsibility for the Budget, the sardist Gianni Chessa retains Tourism, Andrea Biancareddu (Reformers) will continue to deal with Public Education while Anita Pili (Sardinia 20Venti) remains in Industry. The councilor of the Lega Valeria Satta moves from General Affairs to Agriculture, while the regional coordinator of the Reformers Aldo Salaris leaves Public Works to deal with Town Planning and Local Authorities. The Sardinian Quirico Sanna loses these powers, but Solinas has appointed him as his Chief of Cabinet with responsibility for commissioner management.