José Miguel Monje will continue four more years as head of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM). The result of the elections for the designation of the seventy assembly members who will elect the president on April 12 leaves him as the only candidate, after having obtained the support of the seventy assembly members who will elect the head of regional football, as representatives of the football and futsal clubs, players, referees and coaches.

Mariano Albaladejo, his rival for the regional football presidency, will not be able to run. The club with which he was trying to obtain assembly member status has not been elected in his constituency. Monje Carrillo will continue in office until 2028 and will celebrate 24 years at the head of the FFRM. The next step that he must take is to now obtain an endorsement of 15% of the assembly members to continue in office.

The candidacy of Mariano Albaladejo, despite carrying his campaign and his proposals for change and renewal throughout the Region, has been crushed in the votes this past Monday. “There is a lot of fear in regional football and they have controlled everything, from the Electoral Board to the vote by mail, which has been a real fraud,” Albaladejo has denounced on more than one occasion.

Manuel Pérez Botías, president of the Electoral Board, came forward with these accusations last Monday. He said that the candidate to unseat Monje Carrillo had acted the same in the mail-in voting process.

Aquiline, 67 years old



Monje Carrillo (67 years old) from Aquila became president of the FFRM in 2004, when he replaced José Luis Morga Baleriola. His only opponent in the different elections he has faced since then has been Emilio Calvo, who in the 2004 elections decided to withdraw almost at the last minute from the front line of the electoral battle to “leave free passage to others, since carrying out a campaign of harassment and demolition by Federation employees towards me,” he said.

Monje Carrillo, not a fan of public speaking, said at the end of 2023 that “the Murcia Football Federation is an entity that I took over 19 years ago with 480,000 euros in turnover and today it has a turnover of almost 10 million euros. From 12,800 licenses we have gone to 60,000. We have brutal economic resources and zero debt. In assets we have 3.4 million euros and in own resources, 4.3… I would like many companies in Murcia to have these accounts. Lack of transparency? We have all our bodies in order and everything is done in accordance with the law.

The elections for the election of the seventy assembly members who have in their hands the election of the new president of the Murcia Federation were preceded by great controversy due to Mariano Albaladejo's accusations of “total fraud.”

Albaladejo even compared José Miguel Monje Carrillo with the president of Russia: «I have no choice but to congratulate the democrat Putin, because he has won the elections. “They support him because they are afraid of him,” the defeated candidate said last Monday.

Santa María de Gracia is left out



The provisional electoral results of the Federation assembly members were published on the FFRM website in the early hours of this Tuesday, at the end of an election in which great care was taken so that the two parties, who were conveniently represented by their interveners, , were satisfied with the process followed.

Mariano Albaladejo expected defeat, although not so crushing. When, for example, the result of the votes cast in constituency 1, that of the Murcia football clubs, was known, the candidate definitively lowered his arms. The team that would have allowed him to be an assembly member, Santa María de Gracia, was not elected. Of 46 possible votes, 39 went to Monje Carrillo and the remaining seven to Albaladejo.

Today opens the deadline for the presentation of possible claims for the provisional publication of Monday's election results, which will be open until April 3. One day later the final proclamation of the elected candidate will be made public and the General Assembly will be convened. On the 12th, José Miguel Monje Carrillo will take charge of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia.

Assembly members: football



Constituency 1. Murcia Promesas, Javalí Viejo La Ñora, El Palmar, Vistalegre, Santa Cruz, CD Esparragal, Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres.

Constituency 2. Nueva Cartagena, EF Santa Ana, Los Belones Club de Fútbol, ​​CD. Our Lady Soledad Molino Marfagones.

Constituency 3. Lorca Club Fútbol Base, AD Playas de Águilas, Club San Cristóbal de Lorca.

Constituency 4. Muleño CF, Ciudad de Calasparra CF, Club Bullas Deportivo.

Constituency 5. EF Torre Pacheco, Roldán Sports Group, EFB Pinatar.

Constituency 6. SD Fútbol Base Yecla, Jumilla Football Training School, Club Abarán CF.

Constituency 7. ADM Lorquí, ADEF de Molina, Cotillas CD, EF Altorreal.

Constituency 8. Mazarrón, Alhama, Alcantarilla.

Players. Itziar Béjar García, Antonia María Moya Giménez, Adrián Martínez Sánchez, Luis Galindo López, Francisco Javier García Serrano, Andrea Palazón Ros, Jesús Hernández Méndez, Javier Hernández Javier, Lorena García Sánchez, Celia Hernández Lorente.

Referees. Alfonso Melgares de Aguilar, Pedro Campoy Candela, José Mario Pérez Jurado, Alejandro Ojaos.

Coaches. Germán Alcázar, Alejandro Fernández Martínez, Fernando González Martínez, David Bascuñana, José Luis Tornero Gómez, Mario Martínez Galindo.

Assembly members: futsal



Clubs. Aljucer, Roldán, CFS Pinatar, CF Paulo Roberto, CFS Capuchinos, CD El Palmar FS, ADV Librilla, CD Murcia, Blanca FS, CD Puerto, Jimbee Cartagena FS, Patrulla Águila San Javier.

players. Teresa Mateo González, Alba Gandía Gil, Álvaro Sánchez Martínez, Miriam Zamora Ros.

Referees. Alejandro Martínez, Ana Hurtado.

uncoaches. Antonio Emilio Huelbes Ros, Adrián Rincón Andúgar