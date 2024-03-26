Millennia and finally available on Steam. This is a classic 4X developed by C Prompt Games for Paradox Interactive. Unfortunately, the first negative reviews have already been reported, due to some slightly anachronistic choices related to multiplayer. In particular, users complain about the need to do port forwarding or use software like Hamachi (a free software that allows you to create a virtual private network) to play online. The developers also released a guide to solve problems with multiplayer.

Currently, due to this situation, the game only has 36%. positive reviews, a percentage that will probably improve as the problems are resolved. In fact, the most positive reviews are coming from those who are trying it in single player, although it must be said that for now these are mostly immediate impressions, considering that the game has only been available for a few hours.